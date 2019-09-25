Evy Aud ripped a go-ahead home run to center field Wednesday night, earning herself the lead while playing in a rescheduled district contest against rivals Deer Creek at Edmond North’s softball complex.
The win splits the regular-season series between the two, after the Antlers won the season’s first meeting west of town back on August 26.
But this month’s pairing was all about Aud. Fresh off rehabbing a foot injury, Aud threw all seven innings Wednesday, striking out four and holding one of the most potent offenses in Class 6A to just two earned runs in the win.
Edmond North head coach Rick Nordyke said after the game that Aud’s foot injury — which caused her to rest for just north of a week of time — helped her recalibrate and get back to form.
“She’s been pitching so much better the last three or four outings,” Nordyke said. “She’s back to what she was last year. She hurt her foot, so we rested her for a week and I think that helped get her stronger.”
North jumped on top of the Antlers early. After Aud sat the top of the order down consecutively to begin the top of the first, Jacee Minter followed it up with a first-pitch, lead-off double to right field. Three pitches later, Kamryn Garvie hit a double herself, switching spots with Minter and putting the Huskies on the board.
In that same bottom of the first, Aud then singled to the same place as Minter, scoring Garvie for her first of two RBIs on the day.
Creek answered back, though. After the eight- and nine-hole hitters were retired from the box, Deer Creek’s Shayleigh Odom singled on a full count to center field. Two pitches later, Terin Ritz doubled and the speedy Odom scored from first.
Then Creek would tie it in the fourth. Pitcher Caitlyn Wells wiggled out of a one-out, bases loaded jam, stranding three and giving Creek a shot at evens after the bottom of the third. The offense fed off it, too, and Hailey Evans and Ava Farris ended up on first and second to start the fourth.
After being sacrificed into scoring position, senior Macy Stockton equalized Wednesday’s game with a double to center field, scoring Evans from third.
That’s all the runs Creek would produce off Aud, though. And in her next at-bat — culminating on a one-strike count to lead off the bottom of the fifth — Aud effectively decided Wednesday’s district draw with a home run that left over the center field wall.
Nordyke said the momentum she had garnished from the circle defensively helped her rake the go-ahead run across.
“When she’s on out there,” Nordyke said, pointing at the pitcher’s circle, “she’s got more confidence up in the box. She jacked one out the park when we needed it, she had a great game.”
Aud’s two-RBIs led the game in runs produced from the box. Joining her on a multi-hit day were a multitude of Husky batters, though. One-hole Jacee Minter had two hits — both on the first pitch of her at-bats — in four appearances. Sophomore shortstop Emily Deramus (2-for-4, 1 RBI) mirrored the senior leader’s day, too, and Gracie Carpenter (2-for-3) added two more to the Huskies’ 11 total hits in the win.
Kamryn Garvie walked and had two doubles Wednesday night. The last two-bag looked like it’d be worth all four, though, as she sent a duplicate shot to the same place Aud’s ball left. But, Creek’s centerfielder Odom got leather on it, pulling it back into play from over the wall before the ball hit the ground, holding Garvie up at second.
Deramus produced her RBI here, singling in Garvie immediately after for a cushion on the lead.
“We’ve been playing at a high level,” Nordyke said of his team, with an upcoming Edmond North tournament this weekend. “All the girls have a lot of confidence, and we’re feeding off our five seniors. Our younger girls are starting to take a little notice there and we got some hits from them that helped us get to the top of the lineup.”
Nordyke said that was crucial, because when the bottom of the order can hand it to their heavy-handed one- through four-hole hitters, then the Huskies are playing at their best.
Junior Terin Ritz had a game-best three hits Wednesday batting for the Antlers. She’d produce an RBI, too, and Hailey Evans had two hits in three tries at the four-spot. Ava Farris and Macy Stockton each had 1-for-3 days, too, and Odom scored a run herself on a 1-for-4 outing.
