It’s July. It’s ice cream month.
I thought I was making that up, but I looked it up just to be sure and it turns out that Ronald Reagan proclaimed July as National Ice Cream Month in 1984 and named the third Sunday of July National Ice Cream Day.
So what if I didn’t make it up? If Reagan hadn’t done it, I would have. And you would have eaten just as much ice cream.
Few things have saddened me more than the closing of the Baskin-Robbins in Spring Creek Plaza. Don’t get me wrong — I love a trip to Braum’s as much as the next guy and I won’t shun an opportunity to stop into Cold Stone Creamery or The Super Scoop. For that matter, I’m probably not above grabbing a pint of Cherry Garcia out of the freezer case at Target and eating it on the way to the check stand, but the last time I did that I got a dirty look from the lady with the granola bar samples on the Aisle 4 endcap. It could be that she just had a bit of oat bran stuck in her teeth, but I don’t think so.
Confession: I didn’t grow up here. That means I don’t have a deeply rooted loyalty to Braum’s, although I have come to love it over the past 15 years. But there are no Braum’s in California, so my childhood associations run to Baskin-Robbins. And Baskin-Robbins was an easy stop for a treat with the boys on the way home from the Rankin Y. Oddly, they always seemed to deserve a treat right after I finished working out.
This was critical to their development. It’s a father’s job to ensure their sons eat a proper amount of ice cream each summer and we are charged with teaching them proper ice cream etiquette. How else are they going to learn that sugar cones are way better than regular cones, that it’s okay to suck the melt out the bottom, and that under no circumstances does one put a scoop of ice cream with a scoop of (gasp) sherbet?
My own long-held favorite at Baskin-Robbins is Jamocha Almond Fudge. No one knows what or where Jamocha is, but it tastes like coffee. There is an exception. At this time of year, Baskin Robbins puts out a flavor called Baseball Nut which I first tasted in 1967. I cannot explain why the Baskin-Robbins website considers Jamocha Almond Fudge a classic but gives no similar distinction to Baseball Nut, which has been around just as long. Baseball Nut is vanilla ice cream with cashews and a black raspberry ribbon and when I was 6-years-old I thought it was a home run.
With no Baskin-Robbins closer than May Avenue, it’s now a Braum’s run and I usually opt for the Cappuccino Chunky Chocolate because — Surprise! — it tastes like coffee. The 12-year-old has developed a taste for strawberry, having inherited that inexplicable gene from his paternal grandfather. Even stranger, the 9-year-old wants nothing but the lime sherbet.
Sherbet. Seriously?
Ice cream gets a bad rap. One large scoop contains only 179 calories, which is less than half the calories in a cup of raisins. Hint: It doesn’t matter what you eat if you compare it to fruit. If you compare it to fruit it automatically sounds healthy.
But eating ice cream isn’t about the health benefits. Ice cream parlors exist for only one reason: The look you get when you pick your kid up from school and say with a conspiratorial wink, “Let’s go get some ice cream. But don’t tell your mom.”
© Ted Streuli 2019
