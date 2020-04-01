The City of Edmond and Edmond Electric were recognized by Oklahoma Forestry Services and the Oklahoma Community Forestry Council at the annual Arbor Week Kickoff Celebration for achieving national certification from the Arbor Day Foundation.
“Trees improve our quality of life in countless ways, from our physical and mental health to the condition of our local environment,” said City of Edmond Urban Forester Leigh Martin. “Edmond’s long-standing status as a Tree City USA and Tree Line USA is a direct reflection of the value that this resource holds for Edmond residents.”
Edmond was among 38 communities, campuses and utility companies that were honored for accomplishing specific criteria related to planting and caring for trees, woodlands and community forests in their communities and on campuses. The event was held at Oklahoma City University on March 12. Oklahoma observes Arbor Week during the last full week of March each year.
“We are excited to celebrate these organizations that work so hard to improve the quality of life for residents of their communities and campuses,” said Oklahoma Forestry Services Community Forester Mark Bays. “We would like to encourage other groups to consider taking the challenge.”
Communities can earn Tree City USA status by meeting core standards of sound community forestry management; maintaining a tree board; having a community tree ordinance and spending at minimum of two dollars per capita on community forestry activities and celebrating Arbor Week.
Tree Campus USA designation is available to colleges and universities that effectively manage their campus trees; develop connectivity with the community beyond campus borders to foster healthy community forests and strive to engage their student population utilizing service-learning opportunities. The TreeLine USA program exists to recognize best practices in public and private utility arboriculture, demonstrating how trees and utilities can co-exist for the benefit of communities and citizens.
The City of Edmond has achieved the Tree City USA certification for 21 years. In addition, the City received a Growth Award for activities including the new Edmond Tree Grants program, the Edmond Tree and Landscape Guide, and educational programming for youth through the Tree Campus K-12 program. Edmond Electric has achieved TreeLine USA certification for 20 years.
