Brooke Van Horn has been a familiar face in Edmond since he opened TV Discount Drug more than 50 years ago. He is someone you should know.
Van Horn earned his Doctor of Pharmacy degree at the University of Oklahoma in 1974. Opportunity was the determining factor for him to open his pharmacy in Edmond.
“It was the first store to open in Bryant Square,” he said.
Referrals by satisfied customers have made TV Discount Drug flourish. Van Horn said the people of Edmond have brought him a lot of joy during his pharmacy career.
They are currently utilizing the drive-though for pick-up as customers are not coming in the store to reduce exposure to the coronavirus, he said.
“The appreciation they’ve returned to us for our caring and our services,” is what matters most, Van Horn said.
Van Horn offers compounding and vaccines, and serves as a pharmacy for several hospices.
He and his wife, Bobbye, move to Edmond in 1992. They have a son and two daughters, all adults, and they have one great-granddaughter.
Brooke and Bobbye have enjoyed all the restaurants that Edmond has to offer, as well as the city’s convenience to Interstate-35 and the Broadway Extension, he said.
“It’s convenient to entertainment venues which we have here in Edmond,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.