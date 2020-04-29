Sgt. Chad George is a paramedic with the Edmond Fire Department. His duties also include fire code inspections, fire investigations, and public education as a Fire Prevention Specialist. He is someone you should know.
George was a recipient of Channel 9’s “Caring for the Community” two years ago, a program that recognizes first responders.
“Two years ago I was at Station 3 on the rigs and ran into a man having a diabetic emergency. I was working part-time as a medic at OU Edmond’s emergency room.The man came in again with his wife, who is a teacher at Centennial Elementary.”
Six months later, George’s wife, Casey, who was teaching at Northern Hills Elementary School was transferred to Centennial and ended up across the hall from the man’s wife. As the two women got to know each other they realized they had a connection.
Casey’s fellow educator and her husband nominated Chad because of the patient care he had exhibited as well as his bedside manner.
Chad received a check for $1,000 from the Channel 9 program. He and his wife used the money to help pay for the adoption of their 6-month-old daughter, Adelynn, in October 2019.
In addition to Adelynn, Chad and Casey have a son, Haven, who is 25 years old; and a son, Walker, who passed away in 2009 at the age of 12.
Chad said his greatest joy in life is his family, and his favorite thing to do as a family is spend time together going for walks, trying new restaurants, and traveling. He likes University of Oklahoma football and his favorite vacation spot is any place with a beach.
His family has two pets — Molly, a rescue Boston Terrier, and a cat named Stella.
They are members of St. Luke's Methodist Church in Edmond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.