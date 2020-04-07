Child Nutrition Director Dan Lindsey has been with the Edmond School District for nine years and is someone you should know.
Before coming to Edmond, Lindsey worked in two other school districts. He started in Guthrie before taking the job as the Operations Director in Oklahoma City.
Lindsey said the biggest difference in the school districts is the support from the administrators and the school boards and how involved and invested the employees and parents are in the program.
He has been married for 22 years to Bridget and they have two sons. Rocky is 25 years old and Jacob is 20 years old.
“I like to cook and I really enjoy cooking Italian food,” Dan said. “One of my favorite things to cook is Fettucini Alfredo.
Dan was raised in Little Rock, Ark., and his parents just moved to Edmond — six houses down from Dan and his family.
He graduated from Texas A&M with degrees in business and marketing.
“I like food and when you get out of college you just want to work,” Dan said.
Dan went to work at Luby’s and he said he spent a couple of weeks doing everything.
“Everything is done from scratch at Luby’s,” Dan said. “We even ground the crackers to make fried okra. We butchered our own meat and even made the mayonnaise. It was perfect training for what we do in here in the Edmond schools.”
Dan worked 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. five days a week at Luby’s.
“It was hard work,” Dan said. “I worked 70 hours a week for six years. It is sad that it costs more to do things from scratch.”
Dan went from restaurant management to food management for schools.
“I got out of restaurant management because my kids were young and I never got to see them,” Dan said.
Even though managing a restaurant paid well, Dan said there was no way he would ever go back.
“Intrinsically you are helping kids who really need it when working with schools,” Dan said.
Dan and his wife love to travel. A few years ago they flew to San Diego and drove up the coast while staying at bed and breakfasts.
In addition to managing Edmond schools’ child nutrition, Dan is part of a buying group that partners with smaller districts. He also helps mentor the nutrition directors of the smaller districts.
“When you teach people you learn so much,” Dan said. “I always go to teach but I come back with information.”
In his spare time Dan said he likes to spend time with his family, play golf, and relax.
“I wish I had more time to play golf,” Dan said.
