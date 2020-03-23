Biology Professor David Bass, Ph.D. of the University of Central Oklahoma will be honored as one of five outstanding educators in Oklahoma’s Public Schools. He is someone you should know.
The Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence has named Bass a winner of its 2020 Oklahoma Medal for Excellence Award. The awards will be presented at the foundation’s 34th annual Academic Awards Banquet May 16 at the Embassy Suites Conference Center in Norman.
“David’s dedication to teaching, his students and his discipline are laudable. We are proud of David and the recognition this award brings him. Our students are the true winners when they have the privilege to be taught by him,” said Patti Neuhold-Ravikumar, UCO president.
Bass is a leading expert in aquatic invertebrates and teaches courses ranging from beginning biology and ecology to invertebrate zoology and aquatic entomology. Most courses Bass teaches involve field studies where students make observations in nature. Bass instructs students to “get out of their human skin” and imagine they are the organisms being studied to gain a greater understanding of organisms and their environment. He also coaches Centrals’ competitive sailing team.
He has taught many different courses in the fields of ecology and invertebrate zoology. He received a Ph.D. (Zoology) from Texas A&M University and M.S. (Biology) and B.S. (Science Education) degrees from Lamar University. Bass has also taught courses for the University of Oklahoma, the University of Colorado, the University of the West Indies, and the Bellaire Marine Research Lab.
Bass will receive a $5,000 cash prize and a glass “Roots and Wings” sculpture, designed by the late Oklahoma artist Ron Roberts and produced by Artistic Glass Studio of Edmond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.