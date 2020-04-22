Eric Dabney, the media specialist at Orvis Risner Grade School, has become a virtual sensation on Facebook and is someone you should know.
The Friday before Spring Break principal Penny Gooch asked Dabney if there was something he could do on the school’s Facebook page that would engage the students in reading over the break.
Dabney said she wanted the students to know face to face that the teachers and administration were thinking about them and always wishing them well.
“When she asked me I suggested reading to the children twice a day, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.,” Dabney said.
He reads children’s books in the morning for the younger set and a chapter book, “The Wizard of Oz,” in the afternoon.
“Choosing a children’s book was easy and when deciding on a chapter book ‘The Wizard of Oz’ came to mind,” Dabney said. “The book is so old it is in the public domain, and the children can follow along with me. It has been so much fun to do.”
He and his wife have three daughters and a huge storybook collection, and he chooses books from his collection to read to the children.
“I had a great mom who was future-thinking enough to keep my childhood books and toys,” Dabney said.
Dabney said he is doing it for his school and for the students, and if one or two listen that is good enough for him.
Dabney and his family live on a farm, and he sits in different places to read to the children. He said it has been nice sharing that part of his life with the kids.
“One day I sat by the pond, and yesterday I stood next to a horse,” Dabney said.
Dabney spent the first 25 years of his working experience managing a law firm before teaching seventh graders at Central Middle School for five years.
“This is my first year at Orvis Risner as a media specialist.
He said it was the media specialist at Central, Caradith Cravens, who gave him the courage to change.
“I will always treasure having that kind of librarian as a friend,” Dabney said. “My principal always says, ‘Your job is for kids to love books.’”
He calls the time he spends with the children, “Books Love Kids.” He said he has had that in his mind all year long.
“I want to get the kids to see the books are for them,” Dabney said.
He said the attention span of a child is limited, so he spends a few minutes talking to the children and introducing them to what he is going to read. Then he reads for eight to 10 minutes a day.
His 3-year-old grandchild helps him pick out the stories he reads to the younger children.
“The love of my life next to my family is children’s books,” Dabney said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.