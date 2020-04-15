Jennifer Seaton spends mornings preparing herself mentally and then the rest of the day touting the reasons Edmond is a great place to visit. She is someone you should know.
“I start each morning being still and focusing on what I am grateful for,” Seaton said.
She moved to Edmond from Ohio 26 years ago.
“My parents moved to Edmond while I was in college, so I came home for summer break,” Seaton said. “I found internships in Oklahoma City and was offered a job through those connections.”
Seaton started her job as director of Visit Edmond, formerly known as Edmond Convention and Visitors Bureau on July 29, 2019.
Visit Edmond has been the tourism leader for 25 years, Seaton said.
For now, as society deals with the impacts of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Seaton and her staff are working remotely and meeting daily via Microsoft Teams video calls.
Seaton said, “The favorite part of my job is working with hotels and attractions to elevate Edmond and bring new visitors to our amazing city.”
She grew up in Medina, Ohio, and earned her Bachelors of Communications and Master of Arts from Ohio University.
Prior to joining the Visit Edmond staff, Seaton worked at the Oklahoma Blood Institute, United Way of Central Oklahoma, Greater Oklahoma City Chamber, and Staplegun Advertising.
She has three children: Nathan, 20, Becca, 19, and 10-year-old Gabe.
Her favorite meal is sushi and she enjoys watching any 80’s movie.
Once the quarantine is lifted Seaton said she plans to take her children out to eat at Edmond Railyard restaurants, shop at local stores, and have fun at Edmond attractions like Blocworks.
The thing she misses most about being quarantined, “I miss seeing my staff and community partners face to face,” Seaton said.
