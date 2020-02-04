Edmond native Jessica Nelson has achieved success by following in her mother’s footsteps through hard work, dedication, and perseverance. She is someone you should know.
Nelson graduated from Edmond North High School and went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communications degree from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2011.
Nelson said she has followed in her mother’s (Karen Nelson) footsteps representing people with disabilities and helping them secure Social Security benefits.
After working for Karen for four years and learning first hand about Social Security Jessica was encouraged to take the test to become a Social Security representative. She made the trip to Houston where she passed the once a year test.
“I am really looking forward to being able to help people get their benefits,” Jessica said.
She said applying for Social Security can be a long, confusing process and everyone needs someone who is knowledgeable to help them.
“I realize I’m literally helping to change their lives,” Jessica said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.