Khaaliq Salim has been selected to be campus director of the Danforth Campus of Francis Tuttle. The new Francis Tuttle location is being built between Sooner and Coltrane on the north side.
Edmond has the small-town feel of home, but has all the social and academic benefits needed to encourage individual growth, Salim said.
He and his wife, LaVerta, have been married for 20 years this year. Their children are a product of Edmond schools and the University of Central Oklahoma.
“The reason why we chose Edmond was the public school system. We looked around at school systems and we knew our kids needed a high quality education,” Salim said. “And where better to get it than Edmond.”
His role at the Danforth Campus of Francis Tuttle is reflective of the educational range of opportunities available in Edmond. Entrepreneurial programs at the Danforth Campus of Francis Tuttle will give additional opportunities for young people to work and live in Edmond. Flexible scheduling options will be available in close proximity to the campus.
“It’s going to be a huge benefit for our high school students,” Salim said.
Salim has worked for Francis Tuttle for 12 years. He earned his undergraduate degree in mathematics at Langston University. At Oklahoma State University, Salim earned his masters degree in teaching, learning, and leadership. He is also certified as a secondary principal.
