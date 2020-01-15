Melissa Naron’s goal is to impact the lives of her students in a positive way through education and preparing them for adulthood. She is a local educator and she is someone you should know.
In addition to traditional teaching, Naron goes the extra mile as a facilitator of two clubs which encourage Edmond students to rise above their challenges, presenting them with opportunities that their personal situation might not otherwise allow.
She is in her fourth year teaching special education at Ida Freeman Elementary School and is the sponsor of two clubs. One club teaches students to think “outside the box” and the other club encourages female students interested in learning how to code computers.
“Ida Freeman is a Title 1 school,” Naron said. “I feel the programs I oversee help present students with opportunities they might not have otherwise.
“Many of our students are living below the poverty line so we are trying to offer them opportunities and experiences they might not otherwise have access to.”
Naron has two master’s degrees, one in Curriculum from Concordia University in Portland, Ore., and the other in Educational Leadership from Southern Nazarene University in Bethany.
