A future in human resources sparked for Sherry Altenburg during her time in the Navy as a career counselor, she said. Since then she has been active in helping people to assist others, said Altenburg, the human resources program coordinator for the City of Edmond. She is someone you should know.
“You’re doing something bigger than yourself. So getting in the HR profession — that’s the same thing,” she said. “You’re helping people do other things that assist others.”
In October Altenburg will celebrate her fifth year with the City of Edmond. Her longevity with the city stems from it being an incredible organization, she said.
“Not only from taking good care of employees, but in serving the citizens as well,” she said. “I would call them committed to service excellence. And I am proud to be part of an organization, blessed to be part of an organization, that strives for service excellence.”
Sherry and her husband John Altenburg have been married for 33 years. They have a daughter who last year bought a home in Edmond.
The couple has enjoyed seeing Edmond grow since they moved here 27 years ago. They love the choices among Edmond’s restaurants, as well as the city parks, trails, and simply being outdoors.
“We love being on the water. We used to have a boat and would go out to Arcadia Lake,” she said. “And then we sold it and put in a pool, so we could just put on our swimsuits and go outside our house and go swimming.”
