Bansari Mehta speaks seven languages and is constantly striving to have new experiences and volunteer with different organizations. She is a medical practice administrator for Retina Vitreous Center in Edmond, and she is someone you should know.
“I wear a lot of different hats. On the nonprofit side, I am associated with the World Experiences Foundation, with the United Nations Association of Oklahoma City, with the Red Cross, Make a Wish, and I mentor low-income first-generation students,” Mehta said. “I want to pay it forward.”
Mehta left her home in India to go to college when she was 17 years old. She was young and a woman — both were considered factors which made her decision unique for the culture.
“I was never brought up to think that I was any less than a man. I’m not,” she said. “And coming from India, and coming from the area we were, my parents still call me the oldest son of the family. I didn’t grow up thinking I was less than someone else.”
Mehta credits her parents for her success, ambition and confidence.
“My parents gave me all the freedom in the world to have an open mind and accept things for what they are and be inquisitive, learn and ask questions,” she said.
Mehta has a goal to make Retina Vitreous Center the Google of Retina. She also plans to continue to expand her community involvement in Edmond.
She said, “I want to take my life to the next level. There is no ceiling, and I plan to make my parents proud hopefully.”
