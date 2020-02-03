Jordan Malwick’s has a helpful mission as CEO of High Spring Land Company. He oversees the making of beef jerky — hundreds of pounds of “Beef Jerky for Troops” for active members of the military serving overseas made possible by donations.
“Beef Jerky for Troops kind of started with me making beef jerky for myself at home. It was just kind of a hobby,” Malwick said.
When a close friend serving overseas asked him years ago if he could purchase some jerky that Malwick could mail to him — Malwick thought again.
“I thought to myself that I surely wouldn’t sell (beef jerky) to soldiers, so instead I sent it,” he said.
Now 15 other people have joined him in sending a total of about 140 pounds of jerky overseas. And, they’re happy to give of their time and effort.
Malwick was reared in Oklahoma City. He moved to Edmond to attend the University of Central Oklahoma, from where he graduated with a degree in English Education.
He had worked in the oil and gas industry as a landman for 11 years as well as a broker. In 2017 he opened his own brokerage, High Spring Land Company, providing research and consultation to local operators.
He recently helped his wife, Ashley, open a second business, Bounce Lab Fitness, the first rebounding trampoline gymnasium in Oklahoma.
He is a member of the Rotary Club of Edmond, the Edmond Parks and the Edmond Recreation Advisory Board.
“I love Edmond,” he said. “I love living here, and I plan on being here as long as I can and raising my family here.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.