Landon Long’s profession enables him to pursue his quest of helping families. Long has spent five years as an attorney working for the Evans & Davis Law Firm in downtown Edmond.
He has a diverse portfolio to offer, and is someone you should know.
Long’s practice covers a range of estate planning for individuals, families, business succession planning, corporate transactions, and sales, as well as probated, trust administration, and asset management.
“Our firm is known for our estate planning practice,” he said. “That has been our bread and butter. We have added on a lot of trust administration work, advance tax planning, probate, and we have spent a lot of time building on our corporate representation and transactional practice. It has always been really important to me to work with people who I can really get along with. I felt this was the right fit for me. These colleagues have been like family to me.”
Long graduated from Abilene Christian University, Texas, earning dual degrees in Business Management and Political Science, graduating Magna Cum Laude in both the College of Business Administration and the Political Science department. He earned his juris doctorate from the University of Oklahoma College of Law, graduating in the top one-third of his class.
Long and his wife Kassi, and son Lawson enjoy living in Edmond. He also likes attending church and spending time with his nieces and nephews.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.