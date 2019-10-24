The Edmond Arts Association (EAA) announces its program for the October meeting will be a demonstration by Fine art artist, Wes A. Newton. The meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 28 at the Edmond Fine Art Institute at 27 E. Edwards Street in Edmond. Newton is someone you should know.
Newton was identified as the artist among his family and peers early in life. He started drawing when inspired by watching his dad sketch and paint. A paper pad would often become his playground. Even in school he might draw things in the extra space on his paperwork. His teachers couldn’t help but notice his ability and encouraged him to pursue it.
In 1985 Newton received his Bachelor’s Degree in Art from the University of Science and Art of Oklahoma. He studied with Dick Goetz and David Leffel in the Art Students League in New York City.
In 1986, following his father’s footsteps, Newton joined the Oklahoma City Fire Department. He retired from the fire service in 2012 with the rank of lieutenant.
He attended various workshops with Wayne Wolfe, Scott Christensen, and Jim Wilcox while painting on location in the mountains in Colorado, Wyoming and Montana.
For several years Newton was privileged to participate in the American Art in Miniature exhibitions at the Gilcrease Museum in Tulsa. He has been an invited artist to participate in the Western Visions Miniature Show at the National Museum of Wildlife Art in Jackson, Wyo. Newton has also shown in the national juried shows of the Oil Painters of America and American Impressionist Society.
Newton was accepted and has been a member of the Rocky Mountain Plein Air Painters since 2006. He was awarded the Best Grouping Award at the national juried 2017 National Paint for the Park Exhibit in Jackson, Wyo., and awarded the Best of Show at the national juried 2018 National Paint for the Park Exhibit in Jackson, Wyo., and the Best of Show at the 2018 Artists on Location, Knoxville Museum of Art.
With his wife, son and daughter Newton resides in Oklahoma City. He frequently takes trips to the northwest to paint on location and to gather reference material. He says, “It is very important to observe the colors and values that nature provides. The studies on location furnish that in the studio.”
His paintings are now exhibiting in the Breckenridge Gallery, in Breckenridge, Colo., and The Howell Gallery, in Oklahoma City.
The EAA meeting is open to the public.
The EAA meets on the fourth Monday evening of each month, with speakers on subjects of interest to artists of all media. Membership is open to anyone interested in the arts. For more information please see www.edmondart.org and like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/EdmondArtAssociation/
Next month’s presentation, on November 25, 2019, will be announced on the EAA website. www.edmondart.org.
