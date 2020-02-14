Being a manicurist has brought manicurist Wendy Stover to find that everybody is different with their own stories to tell. Wendy is at Sherri & Co. Salon in downtown Edmond, and she is someone you should know.
“I’ve been with a lot of them who were in their early 50s, and now they’re a lot older. So it’s fun to share that time of life with them,” Stover said.
She’s been with Sherri & Co. for six of 18 years she has done nail work.
“I’ve followed her all over town,” said Barbara Connell, 85.
Stover said she enjoys the quiet, small-town feeling of working downtown. The ambiance is something she doesn’t experience in other parts of the city.
“People are friendlier. I guess we are all here for the same reason — working and earning money,” Stover said.
Connell is also known for raising horses and her whippet dog breed runs agility courses across the United States. A fast and loyal nature make whippets a fun breed, she said.
“They just love being around you. They’re very affectionate. They get along with all my horses. I can go ride and they all follow me,” she said.
