Ellis Island Coffee and Wine Lounge said Wednesday in release that the drink shop will let customers dictate the prices for their drinks, in efforts to help those in the community who may be suffering from recent closings due to the novel coronavirus.
“Starting Thursday, March 19 we are waiving all prices for our drinks. Our customers can order drinks and pastries and pay whatever amount they can. If they cannot afford to pay for their drink, it will be on us,” Wednesday’s press release reads.
The business has two locations: one in downtown Edmond at 130 N Broadway, and another location on 33rd and Bryant. Both locations offer curbside services with the highest standard of sanitation with no physical contact, the release stated.
The effort to curb physical interaction in hopes to slowing the spread of COVID-19 has brought new hours to the now-curbside store. Currently, they’ll still be open from Monday through Saturday, but each day will share the open hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Similar to before the outbreak, the stores will stay closed on Sunday.
Murod Mamatov, the founder of Ellis Island, detailed his decision to support his community.
“For the last three years, Ellis Island Coffee and Wine Lounge has been part of our community,” Mamatov said. “We have helped our customers celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, dates, bible studies, and more. Now we would like to be there for them in these difficult times, as well.
“We are all in this together, and we will come out of this together as a family.”
