Santa Fe High School’s Student Council president Caden Peters led the school in raising money for Double Wolf Dare Week.
Student Council members led the students in week-long activities like Boy Bands, while the teachers also got into the fundraising spirit with one being taped to the wall during the Reveal assembly. The students eventually topped off their total of $360,430 for Fight For The Forgotten, an organization which has as its mission, to Knock-Out Bullying Worldwide.
The school’s week-long theme was “Defeat Hate with Love”.
Casi Peters is the Student Council’s adviser.
Through Fight For the Forgotten, Justin “The Big Pygmy” Wren fights to empower those who don’t have a voice — from the forgotten people around the world including pygmies in the Congo who are affected by a water crisis, to the bullied in neighborhoods and schools in the United States.
Wren, the founder and CEO of the organization was bullied as a teenager, and after a spiral of depression and addiction, he found his faith and a purpose for living at a men’s retreat.
Wren had a dream that kept him going in high school. He pursued wrestling and became 10-time State Champion, five-time All American and two-time National Champion.
He is now addressing the problem of bullying through curricula titled “Heroes in Waiting”. The program aims to inspire students to take action through empathy, kindness, compassion, courage and integrity.
While piecing his life back together Wren was led to the Ituri rain forest in the Democratic Republic of the Congo where he found the Mbuti Pygmies, a group of people persecuted by neighboring tribes and forced into slavery, Wren said.
After living among them for a year they gave him two names — Efeosa which means “the man who loves us” and Mbuti MangBO “The Big Pygmy”. That was a turning point in Wren’s life when he realized it was his job to Fight For The Forgotten.
Wren is giving a voice to the pygmies through land, food and water initiatives.
“Everyone can be a hero,” Wren said. “To be a hero all that’s required is to see a need and do what’s right.”
GIVES VOICE TO THE FORGOTTEN
The program helps young people to take action at a moment of choice through empathy, kindness, compassion, courage and integrity.
“I am not fighting for myself any more,” Wren said. “I am fighting for a greater purpose: I am standing up for the bullied and oppressed and giving a voice to the forgotten.”
Wren is working today to knock out bullying through awareness and prevention.
Wren has taken his anti-bullying and character development curriculum, Heroes in Waiting, and it is being implemented in martial arts academies across the nation.
Wren’s special guest with him Friday at the assembly was 12-year-old Oklahoma native Rayden Overbay, who had been viciously bullied at school. Rayden has autism and diabetes and is deaf in his right ear.
Wren told the Santa Fe students the discipline and focus of training, along with the support of his coaches and teammates, helped him to believe in himself, conquer depression, gain confidence, and find his tribe.
In sharing his story to a packed gymnasium, Wren told the students that 29% of young people deal with depression for two weeks or longer and 15% of students struggle with seriously contemplating suicide. He told them also that 7% of students have seriously contemplated suicide.
Wren has just come out with a new book, “Fight for the Forgotten”. For more information about Justin Wren and his fight for the forgotten in the U.S. or in the Congo, go to fightfortheforgotten.org.
