There are two sides for the Edmond City Council to consider. But all definitive facts need to be presented for consideration. Consider the case of Chateau Courts.
In January the Edmond City Council voted 1-4 against rezoning from single family to planned unit development (PUD) for Chateau Courts, located northwest of Edmond Road and Kelly Avenue. City Councilman David Chapman provided the yes vote.
“There just wasn’t a lot of information for the council and it was very hard to tell at the meeting why this should pass,” said Nick Massey, city councilman.
Since the vote, Massey suggested to the developer have an attorney or an engineer to explain the broader scope of the plan. Massey said oftentimes a developer will reach out to council members to explain their plans.
“Had I had that perspective before the council meeting, I would have voted differently,” Massey said.
Noble Real Estate Holdings’ Jake Schoeffler met with Massey recently at the site. He said that he has also spoken with Councilmen Josh Moore, Darrell Davis, and David Chapman about new considerations for his property.
He hopes to sit down with nearby residents to update his plan before the revised preliminary plat goes to the city council for consideration at a date yet to be determined. Changing the plat speeds up the process, Schoeffler explained, saying it’s not the same proposal.
“We’re looking into putting more single family homes in there so it matches the same mix that’s in the neighborhood next door,” Schoeffler told The Edmond Sun.
“It’s going to be a nice little product. There’s only going to be one cul-de-sac,” he said.
Neighbors had complained about more traffic posing safety issues for their children when playing near the street.
In January Ryan Garden of the existing addition asked about the impact of new traffic to be imposed by the development. His street on Jennifer Avenue will be the only access point to the new neighborhood.
“We kind of have a quiet neighborhood. A lot of kids play in the street,” Garden said.
“All the properties on Kelly that will let us connect — first they’re not for sale,” Schoeffler said at the property site. “When I approached them, the prices they gave me were just not economical to buy because they weren’t commercial prices.”
Chris Duke of Jennifer Avenue also has reservations about traffic outcomes. He’s been dealing with red dirt on his house and vehicles with developments taking place behind his house.
“It’s been sitting there for two years like that. They’re just doing it as they want,” he said. “I don’t really want to continue dealing with that for another two years.”
The developer does not own Dooley Farms, another residential area planned on the west side of the existing neighborhood. Chateau Courts will take no longer than a year to develop, he said, adding that everything is going to be built at once.
“The traffic won’t be double the neighborhood like some think. It’s just going to be at most 28 units. Not every unit is going to have two cars either. So it’s not going to be like Dooley Farms,” Schoeffler said.
Buildings are all going to be brick or hardy-board siding, which is concrete masonry board. The will be 100 percent masonry product with no vinyl on them, Schoeffler said.
Each site is planned for approximately 1,260 square feet and the price point to buy like a duplex is probably going to be around $275,000.
The updated plan for Chateau Courts also calls for a homeowners association separate from the Chateau addition, that was built during the 1980s.
“It will be considered a separate division. It’s going to have strict covenants. For the rental units that do go in there — the covenants are going to require them to be mowed,” Schoeffler said.
“Rental units would be required to have trash cans out of sight or the HOA will fine the property management companies. The city will bring fines,” Schoeffler said. “I want to keep the same aesthetic as it being a quiet little community. And I kind of view this project as being a little pocket neighborhood addition onto that quiet neighborhood.”
Schoeffler hopes to sit down with nearby residents before presenting the revised preliminary plat to the city council.
“We are trying not to push this through. We’re tying to accommodate what everyone’s concerns are,” Schoeffler said.
