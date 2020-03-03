(Editor's Note: The following are some of the activities being undertaken at Edmond Public Schools concerning vaping:
All of the middle and high school students learn about the consequences for vaping on campus in a briefing delivered by the principals at the beginning of the year. The subject matter figures into the curriculum in freshman health class too.
Middle School students learn about the dangers of vaping in Project Alert, which is an 8-week course taught by a LADC (Licensed Drug and Alcohol Counselor) during sixth grade. There are follow-up lessons of shorter duration in grades seven and eight.
Additionally, during Parent University in early February, we asked Lt. Derick Pickard, from the Edmond Police Department, to present an informational session on “Drugs, Alcohol, and Vaping.” There is also a parent resource page on the district website which features helpful information and links to materials on the dangers of vaping.
— Susan Parks-Schlepp, Edmond Public Schools PIO
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.