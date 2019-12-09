Edmond Police have accused Jalal Khatib, 40, of Edmond, of a felony larceny of theft of merchandise from a retailer. State charges have been filed, according to Officer Nathan Fountain.
Fountain reported being dispatched to Target on E. Second Street at about 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4 in reference to a shoplifter who had repeatedly stolen from the store.
Sgt. Dan Butcher detained Khatib as Fountain approached the accused. Fountain was shown the backpack that Khatib had just dropped outside the exit doors, according to police. Khatib was placed under arrest at 3 p.m. while saying he did not steal anything, Fountain noted.
“As I was attempting to search A-Khatib's person, he refused to be still after I advised him numerous times. I separated A-Khatib's feet and began to search his person again. He then put his feet back together and stood up, again refusing to cooperate,” Fountain said in his report.
Fountain placed the accused on the ground with the help of Butcher, and Officer Brad Griffin, Fountain continued. Butcher removed a can of pepper spray from Khatib’s pocket while Khatib attempted to grab it, Fountain added. Butcher proceeded to transport Khatib to jail.
A loss and prevention employee advised police the accused had stolen merchandise from the store on four other occasions since Nov. 1. Police say Khatib had shoplifted a total of $2,544.88 worth of merchandise.
“They showed me pictures of Khatib exiting the store on each occasion after he had passed all points of sale without attempting to pay for the merchandise he had. Khatib had stolen eight vacuums on the last four occasions. He stole clothing and backpacks on this date,” Fountain stated.
Khatib told police that he paid for all of the merchandise and denied ever stealing from Target.
