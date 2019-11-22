Three Edmond names were found on the Great American Conference’s annual, year-end awards the organization announced this week, with all three earning specific categorized ‘of the year’ award selections.
Two of the GAC’s best hailed from Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford.
For the second consecutive year, SWOSU senior libero Kaitlyn Dillon was named the Great American Conference Defensive Player of the Year. SWOSU freshman hitter Maicee Morgan was chosen as the GAC's Freshman of the Year, highlighting the Bulldogs' All-GAC selections on Wednesday night at the GAC Tournament awards ceremony.
Dillon, a Santa Fe High School graduate, was inked on the All-GAC first team roster after she registered 528 digs this season. Her season-high happened just last week, too, after she recorded 31 digs in a home win against Southern Nazarene on Nov. 12.
Deer Creek’s Morgan is just the second freshman in the history of SWOSU’s volleyball program to win the award, with Edmond’s Morgan the first to be named to the honor since SWOSU’s Carly Zak.
In her freshman campaign, Morgan ranked in the top-six of both kills and points per set. Her best performance came on the last day in September this season, during a 24 kill, 26 point performance against Texas A&M-Kingsville.
Oklahoma Baptist University and Edmond Memorial graduate Hayley Daniel also saw heavy honors this week after her standout first season brawling in the Great American Conference. Daniel was named Newcomer of the Week alongside Dillon and Morgan.
Daniel, a collegiate junior who won a 6A State Championship with the Bulldogs in the fall of 2016, highlighted a 25-5 season for the Bison in her first year with the school. She recorded just north of three kills per set, while grabbing 3.39 digs and 3.52 total points per set.
Both of Daniel and Morgan were named to the conference’s All-GAC second team roster.
Daniel’s coach, Anna Howle, also earned her first GAC Coach of the Year award Wednesday after the Bison finished as the regular season GAC champions.
