The Edmond Planning Commission on Tuesday will consider a planned unit development for the Heritage at Coffee Creek, located south of Coffee Creek Road, east of Kelly Avenue. The Edmond City Council approved the preliminary plat for this item in November.
At issue is whether to rezone the former golf course from a single family district to a mixed use development.
Through various agreements reached in District Court this year, applicant Double Eagle Development LLC moved forward through the entitlement process with the PUD that was denied by the Edmond City Council in November 2018.
“It is identical to the final product that went to city council and was denied,” said attorney David Box, representing Double Eagle Development and developer Kyle Copeland.
Some residents were concerned about possible privacy issues of people looking in their yards, traffic congestion, and the thought that town homes would not blend with the current development. One resident said she moved to Coffee Creek from out of state and nobody told her of these changes.
The master plan has been broken into districts, Box said. District 1 is a mixed-use town center with residential above the ground floor retail space; District 2 is a mixed use neighborhood retail and office park; District 3 is medium density residential allowing for a duplex or townhouse; and District 4 is traditional residential.
“I trust that most people are familiar with the PUD. There is a tremendous amount of common area,” Box said. “Within this PUD we have 91 acres of open space.”
Box said the PUD provides for significant buffering that Coffee Creek residents wanted to see in the plat application.
“It’s our desire and hope that this version of this particular piece of property is more palatable for the neighbors,” Box said.
Box was asked about the square footage and price of the new housing. Square footage of houses will be determined by the market, Box said.
Katy O’Meilia, a senior planner for Planning Design Group, said the PUD goes above and beyond the standard City of Edmond zoning district.
“There are architectural guidelines. There are fencing requirements within this PUD that exactly match your covenants for existing Coffee Creek.”
Developer Kyle Copeland said it’s possible that dirt could be turned in the fall of the first quarter of 2021.
