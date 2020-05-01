LibertyFest is being postponed until 2021 out of health concerns due to COVID-19.
“This was an extremely difficult decision arrived upon after three months of serious contemplation by the LibertyFest committee,” said June Cartwright, LibertyFest PR chairman.
LibertyFest is an Edmond tradition which began more than 48 years ago.
“This is heartbreaking to all the committee members and volunteers,” Cartwright said. “Every year a dedicated group of non-paid volunteers start planning LibertyFest in February for the actual event which starts in June and goes through July 4. At each LibertyFest meeting the safety of Edmond residents was discussed, that was a top priority.
“There is much advanced work required to put on each individual event. Hundreds of volunteers are needed to pull off the 10 events and many of our volunteers are part of our community’s most vulnerable senior population. The cost of event insurance in the current environment was yet another consideration. Our greatest concern is the safety of those who have attended LibertyFest for the past 48 years.”
LibertyFest normally has more than 50,000 people watching the parade making it difficult to practice the social distancing guidelines from the CDC.
“Over the years we have been so pleased that all of our events have been so well supported and attended,” Cartwright said.
The University of Central Oklahoma (UCO) campus is being closed for most of the summer making the staging of the parade and other events more challenging.
LibertyFest has been fortunate to have a great partnership with UCO, Cartwright said. There were many elements that influenced the decision of the LibertyFest board and committee chairs. The most impactful is the inability to maintain social distance at all of the various events.
Taste of Edmond is the primary fundraiser for LibertyFest. The event brings a large crowd, offering tastes of Edmond’s best restaurants.
Chairwoman Maggie Murdock Nichols felt this was not an appropriate time to ask restaurants to donate staff time and food as many of them have struggled as a result of the pandemic.
“The nature of this event calls for gathering and we just can’t do that without putting our community at risk,” Nichols said.
Alongside community volunteers, she is in the process of putting together a program that will encourage the Edmond comity to support restaurants as they feel comfortable, whether dining-in or carry-out.
“Now is the time to support the restaurants that have supported LibertyFest year after year,” Murdock said.
The motivation that keeps our volunteers going is the fact that next year we anticipate one of the most fabulous 4th of July celebrations in Edmond’s proud history, Cartwright said.
Preparation for LibertyFest 2021 starts on July 5 of this year.
“We are planning one of the best fireworks shows ever for 2021,” said Bob Meinders, LibertyFest Fireworks chair. “Be sure and view our online presence for updates on virtual LibertyFest events at www.LibertyFest.org or our Facebook page.”
For more information contact June Cartwright, LibertyFest Public Relations Chair at libertyfestpr@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.