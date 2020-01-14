Jacob Bailey is concerned a new subdivision will impose too much traffic through his neighborhood with his street, Jennifer Avenue, being the only way to connect.
“I’ve got kids. We play kickball all the time,” Bailey said. “We’re always outside doing things — riding bikes. I don’t want all this traffic coming through and driving down my property value.”
Edmond Planning Commissioners voted 4-1 in favor of the preliminary plat for property located northwest of Edmond Road and Kelly Avenue from single family to a planned unit development for Chateau Courts on Tuesday. Commission Chairman Barry Moore voted against the request.
Applicant Crafton Tull & Associates wants to rezone five acres for a development containing two single family homes and (14) duplexes for a grand total of 28 dwelling units, said Randy Entz, city planner.
The Chateau subdivision is to the north of the property. Creekside Apartments are to the west, and another subdivision is the north.
Ryan Garden of the existing Chateau addition asked about the impact of new traffic to be imposed by the development. His street on Jennifer Avenue will be the only access point to the new neighborhood.
“We kind of have a quiet neighborhood. A lot of kids play in the street,” Garden said.
Chris Duke of Jennifer Avenue also has reservations about traffic outcomes. He’s been dealing with red dirt on his house and vehicles with developments taking place behind his house.
“It’s been sitting there for two years like that. They’re just doing it as they want,” he said. “I don’t really want to continue dealing with that for another two years.”
Brad Reid of Crafton Tull & Associates said the problem is the land is landlocked. No stub-out is provided from the apartment to the west of the property. Jennifer Avenue was stubbed into plans for future development, he explained. The development is stuck with the layout it has, he said.
“All we have is the five acres that’s shown,” Reid said. “That one point of access is really all that we can do.”
The Edmond City Council will consider this item on Jan. 27.
