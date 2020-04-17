If you thought Edmond was immune from having residents testing positive for COVID-19, you are wrong. Statistics released today by the Oklahoma State Department of Health indicate Edmond has had 115 positive tests, of which five have resulted in death.
Total Oklahoma positive tests as of 11 a.m. Friday are 2,465 with 136 of those resulting in death. OSDH reports that a total of 31,155 statewide tests have resulted in negative specimens.
