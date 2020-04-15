As of this Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there are 2,263 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
An additional 15 people are included on this report as having died because of complications with the novel coronavirus since yesterday’s report. OSDH reports that four of them occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between April 3-April 13 but are just now being reported.
The following is the breakdown:
• Three in Oklahoma County, three males in the 65 and older age group.
• Two in Tulsa County, a male and female in the 65 and older age group.
• Two in Washington County, a female in the 18-35 age group and a female in the age group of 65 and older.
• Two in Wagoner County, both males in the 65 and older age group.
• One in Adair County, a female in the 50-64 age group.
• One in Cleveland County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
• One in Texas County, a male in the 18-35 age group.
• One in Rogers County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
• One in Grady County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
• One in Caddo County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
• There are 123 total deaths in the state.
From the statewide total, Oklahoma County has now had 483 positive cases with 22 of those resulting in death.
OSDH said in a statement they are pleased to partner with the Chickasaw Nation, which has opened drive-thru testing sites at their clinic locations in Purcell, Ada and Ardmore. Testing is available to the public. This partnership helps capture the data of those tested while working jointly to educate the public.
A valid photo is required and minors must be accompanied by an adult. A medical referral is preferred but not required. For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
