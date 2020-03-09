From a farmer’s wife to Poet Laureate, Mary Ratzlaff Walker, soon to turn 100 years old, has led a colorful and varied life.
It is one steeped in music, performing, and hard work as a bookkeeper then secretary before moving to the farm.
She was a choir director as well as a director of a women’s singing and performing group. She decorated wedding cakes and painted and is always up for playing games.
Walker is a resident at The Veraden Senior Living in Edmond where she is known as their Poet Laureate.
As a child Walker danced as a yellow daffodil with a green stem and a flashlight in a Phillips University production of “King Lear.” She took dancing and piano lessons that she was able to use later in life.
As a graduate from Enid Business College she used her degree in Business and Secretarial Skills to land her first job with Knox Refining Company as a bookkeeper, then as personal secretary to the company’s owner, Charles Knox.
She moved to the farm near Dacoma and helped haul wheat in a large 400 bushel truck.
Later she became choir director for the EUB church and started and directed the 18-voice Choralettes women’s singing and performing group.
Her talents were many and varied as she learned to make and decorate wedding cakes, including the one for the wedding of her daughter Susan.
Her talents turned to artwork as she sold her oil paintings at art shows.
While living at The Veraden she is always ready for visiting with friends while playing games.
A spokesperson for The Veraden said If you would like to join in celebrating her 100th birthday please come between 1-3 p.m. Sunday, March 29 for hors d’oeuvres and refreshments at The Veraden Downstairs Cafe. The Veradan is located at 2709 E. Danforth Road.
