If you are planning travel outside of the country, AAA Oklahoma is trying to help make it easier for those needing new passports or renewal of expired ones.
In so doing, they’ll have a Passport Fair from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 24 at the Edmond AAA Car Care, Insurance and Travel Center,1701 S. Broadway.
Appointments are required and can be made by calling 405-717-8258. Those with questions specifically about passports should call the U.S. Postal Service at 405-844-0583 in advance or visit travel.state.gov.
Staff from the U.S. Postal Service will be on site in Edmond with necessary forms and will submit completed documents for processing. AAA associates will take the required photos, a service regularly offered at AAA locations.
Europe is a bucket list destination for many Americans, and this year is no exception, said Jacqueline Bass, AAA travel agent.
“London has grown in popularity compared with last year, while Rome, Dublin and Paris continue to be hot spots for top travel destinations. Oklahomans are also planning holiday travel and cruises for winter months and trips to Canada for next summer.”
“Planning ahead and booking early with the expertise of a knowledgeable travel agent allows you to maximize your vacation experience, saving time and money so you can focus on making vacation memories,” Bass said.
