The Edmond City Council approved a resolution 5-0 this week to simplify billing for solar panel generation.
On Oct. 14 the council approved residential rate schedules based on meter programming for in-and-out flows in one register. Excess generation from solar is delivered back to the Edmond Electric distribution system.
This change doesn’t alter the reimbursement to distributed generation (DG) customers, said Glenn Fisher, director of Edmond Electric. The change still means the customer pays for the electricity they use, minus any electricity generated by the solar panels used to serve their load as originally approved by the city council, Fisher noted.
“It makes it easier for the meter readers — it makes it available to the customers — they’ll see that on the display, and know what they are being billed for,” Fisher said. “Otherwise with the previous program, the customers would’t have had an idea of what they were being billed for.”
Distributed generation accounts for all available generation. It includes solar panels and the smaller wind turbines that customers have asked for in the past, Fisher said.
The amended rate schedules will become effective with the February 2020 billing.
