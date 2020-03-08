sigma kappa expansion

 PHOTO PROVIDED

Members of the University of Central Oklahoma’s Sigma Kappa Sorority break ground Monday evening on Phase One of their three-year $1 million expansion project. The project will include expansion of living space, and study areas that will include a dedicated library, a tornado safety room, and handicap accessibility, as well as additional parking.

