Members of the University of Central Oklahoma’s Sigma Kappa Sorority break ground Monday evening on Phase One of their three-year $1 million expansion project. The project will include expansion of living space, and study areas that will include a dedicated library, a tornado safety room, and handicap accessibility, as well as additional parking.
Adding On!
- Special to the Sun
