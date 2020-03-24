INTEGRIS Health said it wants to thank the community for its overwhelming response to its call for donated items. Many items are still needed, but hand-sewn masks are not among them at this time.
“In true Oklahoma fashion, many of you came to our aid with a variety of different supplies. We wholeheartedly appreciate your generosity in this unprecedented time,” said Brooke Cayot, media relations lead.
Cayot said to continue building up the supply for a potential surge of COVID-19 patients at INTEGRIS facilities, they will be offering additional opportunities for the public to donate.
INTEGRIS still needs the following items:
• Sanitizers and wipes are #1 need;
• Hand sanitizer;
• Bleach wipes;
• Disinfectant wipes;
• Nitrile gloves;
• Eye protection;
• Impermeable gowns; and
• Touchless thermometers.
Cayot said, “We will have two manned drop-off stations in the metro at INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center, in the east parking lot, and INTEGRIS Southwest Medical Center, in the northeast parking lot.”
Hours of operation for the drop-off stations are the following:
INTEGRIS Baptist
Open 3 to 7 p.m.
Tuesday, March 24
Thursday, March 26
Saturday, March 28
INTEGRIS Southwest
Open from 3 to 6 p.m.
Tuesday, March 31
Thursday, April 2
Saturday, April 4
“While we are still in need of N95 Masks, we have reached our capacity of hand-sewn masks,” Cayot said. “We will be laundering those we have already received and using them for our patients and caregivers who do not provide direct patient care.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.