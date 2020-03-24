hand-sewn masks

Several Edmond-area residents including Kylie Dennington of Guthrie, who made these, saw a need and began sewing masks for healthcare providers. INTEGRIS tells us they have all the donated hand-sewed masks they will need, but continue to have a need for N95 mask donations.

INTEGRIS Health said it wants to thank the community for its overwhelming response to its call for donated items. Many items are still needed, but hand-sewn masks are not among them at this time.

“In true Oklahoma fashion, many of you came to our aid with a variety of different supplies. We wholeheartedly appreciate your generosity in this unprecedented time,” said Brooke Cayot, media relations lead.

Cayot said to continue building up the supply for a potential surge of COVID-19 patients at INTEGRIS facilities, they will be offering additional opportunities for the public to donate.

INTEGRIS still needs the following items:

• Sanitizers and wipes are #1 need;

• Hand sanitizer;

• Bleach wipes;

• Disinfectant wipes;

• Nitrile gloves;

• Eye protection;

• Impermeable gowns; and

• Touchless thermometers.

Cayot said, “We will have two manned drop-off stations in the metro at INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center, in the east parking lot, and INTEGRIS Southwest Medical Center, in the northeast parking lot.” 

Hours of operation for the drop-off stations are the following:

INTEGRIS Baptist

Open 3 to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 24

Thursday, March 26

Saturday, March 28

 

INTEGRIS Southwest

Open from 3 to 6 p.m.  

Tuesday, March 31

Thursday, April 2

Saturday, April 4

“While we are still in need of N95 Masks, we have reached our capacity of hand-sewn masks,” Cayot said. “We will be laundering those we have already received and using them for our patients and caregivers who do not provide direct patient care.”

