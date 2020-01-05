Kevin Markey, special agent for the FBI, and Grant Brannum, Criminal Investigative Division for the IRS, will be guest speakers at the 10:30 a.m. Jan. 8 Newcomers meeting at the First Christian Church in Edmond, 2nd Street and Boulevard.
Publicity Chairman Jacci Gantz said the two worked together the last 15 years of their careers. They ran the Financial Crimes Task Force at the United States Attorney’s Office in Oklahoma City. This Task Force was set up to develop and investigate cases involving complex financial crimes. These investigations included financial fraud, bank fraud, securities fraud, corporate fraud and money-laundering cases. The Task Force also assisted the United States Attorney’s Office with the prosecution of these cases.
Gantz said the meeting is free of charge and open for everyone.
