To help support those who are struggling financially due to COVID-19, Alfredo’s Mexican Café will offer 50% off all curbside orders Monday through Thursday each week at its locations in Edmond, Moore and Yukon beginning March 23.
Alfredo’s Mexican Café will be open for delivery and curbside service seven days a week beginning March 23. The 50% off promotion will be valid on all curbside to-go menu items excluding alcohol and family style meals. The offer is not valid on delivery orders.
“Alfredo’s cannot thank its customers enough for their loyalty and patronage over the last 22 years. To show our thanks, we’re offering a significant discount Mondays through Thursdays until further notice to provide not only an affordable food option, but an expression of compassion during this challenging time,” said Bruce Hill, CEO of Alfredo’s Mexican Café.
Hill said Alfredo’s understands the hardship this situation might cause for individuals and families.
He said, “We stand with those who are struggling financially, and our goal is to lighten their burden as we work to overcome this situation as a community.”
