An Edmond woman was among those injured in a collision at 2:02 a.m. Sunday on U.S. Interstate 40 in Oklahoma City.
Martha Rodriguez, 47, of Edmond was transported by EMSA to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City where she was admitted in stable but good condition with leg and arm injuries.
A report by Trooper Jason Owens indicates Rodriguez was driving a 2010 Nissan Altima eastbound on I-40 approximately 1/10th of a mile west of Agnew in Oklahoma City when the vehicle departed the roadway to the right impacting the left back tire of a parked 2005 Peterbilt Semi driven by Justin D. Williams, 26, of Elk City. The impact on the Altima’s right front caused the car to rotate clockwise facing southbound where it came to rest.
Owens report states the condition of Rodriguez as DUI Alcohol, and the condition of Williams as apparently normal. Owens further states that the cause of the collision is DUI Alcohol.
Seatbelts were in use in the Altima, while the driver of the Semi was in the vehicle’s sleeper. He was uninjured in the collision.
A passenger in the Altima, Gloria Salazar, 42, of Harrah, was transported by EMSA to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City where she was treated and released.
Trooper Owens was assisted at the scene by Trooper Lisa Jorgenson and the Oklahoma City Fire Department.
