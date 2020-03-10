American Energy Swim Club (AESC) is doing its part to improve safety around water by offering free swim clinics ahead of its usual summer swim league season. Clinics will be at Oklahoma Christian University (Payne Athletic Center) on March 27 and April 3.
The clinics will focus on water safety and drowning prevention, along with teaching basic stroke technique to kids ages 6-13. Attendees must have some level of comfort in the water and know how to swim, as this is not intended to be a swim lesson, rather an opportunity to learn more about swimming and basic swim strokes, develop and hone swimming skills, and increase safety both in and around the pool. Visit the sign-up genius for more information and to sign up.
Following the free clinics, for those who are interested, AESC has provided a summer neighborhood swim program for more than 20 years. This year, Summer League will commence June 1 in various neighborhoods across Edmond and northwest Oklahoma City. Registration opens March 20. Summer League offers an opportunity for kids to learn more about competitive swimming, be a part of a team, get some exercise, and meet other kids, all while learning basic swimming techniques and water safety. Some participating neighborhoods will allow those from outside their communities to join their teams.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.