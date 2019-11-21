Are you a military veteran or retiree? Have you ever wondered if you are eligible for any type of Veteran’s Administration (VA) benefits? Would you like more information on the benefits you and your family may be entitled to as a veteran? If you would like the answer to these and other questions, the American Legion is here to help you.
The American Legion would like to take this opportunity to invite all former military veterans and military retirees to attend a 100th Anniversary party at 7 p.m. on Nov. 21. Veterans Service Officers will be available to answer your questions at American Legion Post 111, located at 101 E. Fifth Street in Edmond.
There is no cost for attendance and this service is provided by American Legion Post 111 for all military veterans and retirees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.