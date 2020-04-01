As of 11 a.m. April 1 there are 719 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. Oklahoma County has 192 of those cases, and 10 deaths.
Greer County has been added to the list of counties now required to come into compliance with Governor Kevin Stitt's "Safer at Home" executive order that calls for non-essential businesses in counties with COVID-19 cases to temporarily suspend services until April 16.
There are an additional seven deaths — three in Oklahoma County, a female in the 50-64 age group and a male and female older than 65; one in Greer County, a female older than 65; one in Kay County, a male older than 65; one in Mayes County, a male in the 50-64 age group; and one in Osage County, a male older than 65.
There are 30 total deaths in the state.
Drive-thru testing sites are open today:Woodward from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Woodward County Event Center; Altus from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Western Oklahoma State College; and Comanche from 2 p.m-4 p.m. at the Comanche County Memorial Hospital.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
