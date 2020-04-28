Metro statistics

This graph shows Oklahoma State Department of Health's running statistics for total positive cases of COVID-19, deaths caused by complications of COVID-19, and recoveries as of today from COVID-19, in zip codes representing metro municipalities.

As of this Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have now been 3,410 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. 

There are 10 additional deaths; none of them occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between April 22-April 26: four in Tulsa County, a male in the 65 and older age group, a female in the 65 and older age group, a male in the 50-64 age group, and a female in the 50-64 age group; three in Washington County, two females in the 65 and older age group and a male in the 65 and older age group; one in Caddo County, a female in the 65 and older age group; one in Cleveland County, a male in the 65 and older age group; and one in Delaware County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

There have been 207 total deaths in the state.

The OSDH reports Edmond-area zip codes have now had 131 confirmed positive cases with six deaths. They report that 112 of those cases have recovered.

