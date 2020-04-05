As of this advisory, there are 1,252 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are an additional four deaths from Saturday’s report: three in Cleveland County, two males and a female older than 65; one in Seminole County, a male older than 65. There are 46 total deaths in the state.
Oklahoma County has had 265 of those confirmed positive cases with 10 deaths.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) continues to support COVID-19 response operations across Oklahoma. In addition to county health departments operating testing sites, the agency's central warehouse is operating seven days a week to address emergency personal protective equipment (PPE) and supply restocking needs of medical system providers, local health departments, emergency management and first responders.
Warehouse operations involve the efforts of OSDH staff, Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers, the Regional Medical Response System, and the Oklahoma Department of Forestry drivers who are moving a combination of assets from the federal Strategic National Stockpile (SNS) and incoming supplies ordered by the state in order to support the needs of frontline workers in Oklahoma.
Local public health departments around the state continue to offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing locations across the state. Find the drive-thru locations by clicking here.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.