ARCADIA – Hope City Church is offering a drive-in Sunday service, and other churches and businesses in Arcadia have found ways to serve the community while following COVID-19 guidelines.
Hope City members and visitors are invited to take part in the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service from the comfort of their cars in the parking lot of the Windmill Shops, where the church is located. Visitors should arrive early as the parking lot fills up quickly, church pastor Terry Cuthbertson said. The Hebrews Coffee Shop, also located in the Windmill strip mall, is providing curbside delivery including on Sunday mornings to people who call in an order at 405-396-5050.
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church is live-streaming its services from its website, according to the Rev. Allen Threatt. First Southern Baptist Church is live-streaming and plans to post a video on social media, church pastor Larry Breeden said. St. James AME Church is offering Sunday worship as well as Wednesday Bible study and prayer meetings via teleconferencing, according to the Rev. Kevin Clayton.
The Arcadia Tag Agency remains open as an “essential business” and is encouraging use of its drive-up window, owner Viola Davis said. The Pops and 66 Lake Stop convenience stores are open, and the Pops restaurant and Subway are offering take-out orders.
The Arcadia Round Barn remains closed until further notice out of consideration for the health of its volunteers as well as visitors who come from across the world, said Linda Simonton, president of the Arcadia Historical and Preservation Society. Visitors should monitor the Arcadia Round Barn Facebook page for news of its re-opening. The nonprofit Round Barn relies entirely on donations and gift shop sales, Simonton said, and donations can be made by mailing a check to P.O. Box 134, Arcadia, OK 73007. The board is working on an online donation method, which will be posted on the Facebook page.
Midwest City singer-songwriter Joe Baxter, who coordinates the live music at the Round Barn, asked music fans to consider supporting the virtual concerts offered online by musicians who present free concerts at the barn and have lost much of their livelihood due to the coronavirus.
The Arcadia Farmers Market canceled its spring market day originally scheduled for March 28, but is periodically offering farm-fresh meat, eggs and produce from its food truck in the parking lot of the Round Barn.
City Hall is closed to the public, but residents needing city services can call 405-396-2899 and leave a message, Vice Mayor Marcus Woodard said.
“We appreciate the citizens and business owners and pastors who are cooperating with the guidelines that have been given,” Woodard said.
