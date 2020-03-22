Spring markets on March 28 and April 25 will offer a preview of the regular season of the Arcadia Farmers Market, which gets underway on May 30.
The March 28 and April 25 markets will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the market’s beautiful setting on Historic Route 66, just west of the Arcadia Round Barn. Growers will bring spring lettuce, broccoli and cauliflower, and vendors will be on hand with bedding plants and succulents.
Monica Arndt of Sky Ridge Farms will offer potted roses and scented geraniums and herbs including multiple varieties of thyme.
Vendors will provide locally raised beef and fresh eggs, Oklahoma-made cheese and German sausage, local honey, quail eggs, locally grown mushrooms and gourmet pork rinds.
Laurinn Sheets will be selling handmade soap, candles and wax melts. Other vendors will offer handcrafted decorative items, doll clothing, handmade dish towels and canned pickles and jellies.
Annette McLeod, owner of the Chocolate Chip, will tempt customers with treats such as pumpkin praline cakes and three-layer carrot cakes. Cake will be sold by the slice, but whole cakes can be ordered. And customers can try gluten-free vegan cookies from the Broken Oven Bakery.
Outside the pavilion, customers can visit the Arcadia Farmers Market food truck for loaded mashed potatoes and brat or hot link sandwiches. The Brew 66 truck will sell coffee and homemade donuts. Children can stop by the petting zoo or take a pony ride. Also on the premises are swings, picnic tables, a fire pit and a cornhole game.
For information about renting vendor space, call Lori Seagraves at 405-226-0346 or email admin@arcadiafarmersmarket.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.