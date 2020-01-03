Edmond accounting firm, Arledge and Associates, is hosting Off the Clock, a networking event in partnership with the Edmond Chamber of Commerce.
The event is from 5-6:30 p.m. Jan. 14 and will be held at the Arledge and Associates’ offices at 309 N. Bryant Ave. in Edmond.
Members of Edmond’s business community are invited to attend, network and connect with other members of the Edmond Chamber of Commerce. No RSVP is required and the event is free to attend.
Arledge and Associates, PC is a recognized leader in the accounting industry offering practical solutions in the areas of tax planning, auditing, consulting, accounting advisory services and client accounting. Through its Gateway Executive Solutions division, the firm offers outsourced CFO, controller and cloud-based accounting solutions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.