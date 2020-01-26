As they prepare to go on a South Asia tour, the Arrows International Dance Company will be performing a free send-off concert at 7 p.m., Feb. 8 at Church on the Rock, 1780 W. Memorial Road.
Arrows International has been described as a dynamic and powerful dance training program and professional company comprised of passionate artists from all over the world. It is designed to mentor, prepare, and raise up artists to impact the world with excellence and integrity.
Through exciting, joyful movement and music they captivate the audience, engaging the mind and heart of each individual. Their repertoire of ballet, contemporary, jazz, musical theater, hip hop, swing, and drama encourages the people they encounter, bringing a fresh hope and healing to their lives.
Arrows performs, ministers, and teaches in diverse settings including schools, parks, malls, prisons, orphanages, nursing homes, inner cities, theaters, churches, universities, and other business venues.
They believe that the unspoken language of dance can present messages and stories that spread hope, joy, and healing. In pursuit of this mission, the company travels throughout the USA and abroad, now having ministered in over 15 countries to date.
They invited the public to join them for their South Asia Send Off Concert. A donation of $10 is suggested. All proceeds go toward paying for the mission trip to South Asia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.