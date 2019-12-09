The Oklahoma County Assessor’s office is offering free training on their updated Property Search website.
Realtors and citizens are encouraged to attend the course at Francis Tuttle’s Business Innovation Center, 2824 Progressive Drive (U.S. Interstate 35 and Covell) Edmond, Room 1120.
The course starts at 1:00 p.m. and lasts until 2:30 p.m. The signup is located at the following website: https://myemail.constantcontact.com/Oklahoma-County-Assessor-s-Website-Training.html?soid=1120384323854&aid=HTTVDSwWAk0.
The crash course will help realtors and citizens in utilizing the features on the site.
Those attending should bring their laptops or tablets to follow along in this interactive session during which trainers will present new elements and guides through search techniques.
