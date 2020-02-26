OKLAHOMA CITY — A small group of atheists held signs and wandered the Capitol on Wednesday attempting to persuade lawmakers that “In God we trust” doesn’t belong on state buildings.
Oklahoma Atheists hadn’t held a political advocacy day in at least two years, but the group is concerned this year lawmakers are using their political pulpit to try to legislate Christianity.
Organizer Alex Newman, of Oklahoma City, said the group is particularly interested in House Bill 3817, authored by House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka. It requires using taxpayer money to display the national motto “In God we trust” in a prominent location in all state buildings, except schools. The bill requires the placement and size of the display align with the placement and size of the display at the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center.
Opponents of the plan note that federal engraved display is about 4 foot tall by 70 foot wide. Despite the size, Oklahoma’s legislative fiscal analysts estimate it will cost $250 per building — or $85,500 total — to add the motto.
“It’s basically a waste of taxpayer money because not only will these things have to be funded, they’ll have be maintained,” Newman said. “Essentially, we’re talking tens of thousands of dollars potentially wasted of taxpayer money that could go to things like schools, that could go to state infrastructure, things that are more important than this.”
While the vast majority of Oklahomans still identify as Christian, nearly 1 in 5 now has no religious affiliation, according to a recent Pew Research Center study. Nearly 2 percent of Oklahomans belong to a non-Christian faith, the study also found.
“It’s obvious that there are a number of Oklahomans who see the reason behind the separation of church and state,” said Lorn VanSteenbergh, a member of the atheist group.
He noted that voters in 2016 overwhelmingly rejected a legislative ballot measure that would have allowed taxpayer funds to be spent for religious purposes. It also would have allowed a controversial Ten Commandments monument to be resurrected on Capitol grounds.
The group, though, acknowledged it's fighting an uphill battle by trying to slow the bill’s momentum.
More than six states already have adopted legislation that either requires or allows the motto to be posted in public schools. The Arkansas Legislature, for instance, requires all public school classrooms and libraries display donated posters.
The national motto has been in place since 1956 and appears on U.S. currency and many government buildings, including the U.S. Capitol.
On Tuesday, McCall’s measure easily cleared a House committee.
State Rep. Jay Steagall, R-Yukon, who argued the measure on McCall’s behalf, said it’s impossible to separate church and state. He argued that the nation’s founders said it shouldn’t be done.
“From a historical perspective, this is who we are as a people, and I believe that statement should be prominently placed on our state buildings,” he said.
He didn’t know how big the signs would ultimately be or how fiscal analysts reached the cost estimates.
“It is important for government to acknowledge history and project the values that make America great,” McCall said in a statement Wednesday. “‘In God we trust’ is on buildings, currency and more across America because it is our motto and an important part of our history and founding principles.”
A McCall spokesman said the signage doesn’t have to match the exact dimensions of the Capitol center.
State Rep. Andy Fugate, D-Oklahoma City, though, questioned the accuracy of the cost estimates, noting the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center’s engraved display is large.
Fugate, the lone dissenter in the committee meeting, said he understood McCall’s intent, but had a real problem with the Legislature adopting laws that put God front and center in government.
“Let’s keep God in our churches and not on our public buildings,” he said.
Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
