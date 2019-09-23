As the monarch butterflies begin their annual fall flight through Oklahoma, it’s the perfect time to learn more about this colorful insect, according to the Edmond Historical Society & Museum. They are hosting two butterfly programs on Saturday, Sept. 28.
The first is from 9:30-11a.m. and focuses on “Attracting Butterflies to Your Garden.” This class is for adults.
Attendees will come to learn how beautiful and beneficial it is to welcome butterflies to your yard — but not just any old flowering plant will do! Butterflies are picky eaters. This class will overview basic butterfly biology, the plant needs of butterflies, and how to best design a small butterfly garden for your yard. Spring is when you need to start planting the flowers that will attract native species, as well as monarchs, so now is the time to plan ahead. Cost is $10 per person. You can register at edmondhistory.org.
The second program, “Butterfly Party,” is from 2-3 p.m. and is for families. In this program you will learn more about the butterflies that live in or travel through Edmond. Party plans will include butterfly-style snacks, monarch travel games, do-it-yourself face painting, crafts, a visit to the museum’s butterfly garden, and the chance to practice butterfly tagging research techniques. Best for ages 4+. The program is $3 per child, parents are free. You can register at edmondhistory.org.
Both programs are taught by Amy Stephens, museum executive director, who has 20 years of experience teaching butterfly programs and participating in Monarch Watch research. Meet at the Rodkey House, 410 S. Littler, Edmond, OK 73034.
Edmond Historical Society & Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1-4 p.m. on Saturdays. Admission is free. More information can be found on the museum website at www.edmondhistory.org or by calling the museum at 405-340-0078.
