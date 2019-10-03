OKLAHOMA CITY — Authentic Custom Homes of Edmond collected six awards at the 2019 Parade of Homes Fall Classic.
The big winner was the new model home in the Porches at Ponderosa. It was named Best Overall and earned top finishes for Best Curb Appeal and Best Interior Design. The three-bedroom Craftsman-style home was also voted second for Best Decorated. Brick and stone outline the front of the home and contrast the soft blue-green hues. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, a large pantry and extra lower cabinets. The entertaining potential continues with a bonus room and powder room on the second floor.
Authentic’s other awards went to their modern farmhouse design in Edmond’s gated Chateaus at Rose Lake. It took first place in Best Floor Plan and second place in the Best Curb Appeal. The exterior is a mix of brick and cedar accents with a recessed entry that sits below a vaulted porch. The three-bedroom home features a spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a gas cooktop, quartz countertops and cabinets to the ceiling. The master bathroom includes a large soaker tub and tiled shower with frameless glass.
Visitors still have more days to view the winners as part of the Parade of Homes Fall Classic. It continues through Nov. 22 with homes open every day from 1-7 p.m. The model homes will then fall into the Authentic Homes rotation for normal viewing in their communities.
Authentic Custom Homes is the product of former Central Oklahoma Home Builders Association President and Certified Professional Builder Kenyon Woods. He, and his wife Brandi, said they are proud to offer the ability to empower each individual to customize their home to reflect their personality, spirit and character. They are dedicated to providing the absolute best customer service, to ensure that each family has the best experience possible throughout and after their build process.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.